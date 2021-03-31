Construction products firm picks Atlanta for headquarters

GCP issued a news release saying it will move here by the end of the year. But the company did not say where its office will be located or provide a more detailed timeline. It plans to close its corporate campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but will open a new research center in the Boston area.

GCP makes additives for cement and concrete, as well as those used in waterproofing products and fireproofing materials. In the news release, CEO Simon Bates cited the “diverse professional talent pool” as a primary reason for choosing Atlanta over five other unnamed cities. It did not say how many workers would relocate to Georgia.