Staffing giant Adecco moving North America HQ to Atlanta

Adecco, a huge global staffing company, is planning to move its North American headquarters from Jacksonville to Atlanta.
The company, which has a number of metro Atlanta offices that offer staffing services, is based in Zurich, Switzerland.
“We look forward to building a hub in Atlanta, where talent, diversity, technology and innovation are thriving,” said Corinne Ripoche, company regional president for the Americas, in a statement.
Adecco officials declined to say how many positions would be moving to Atlanta.
Adecco did plan to keep a 600-person service center in Jacksonville, according to a number of Jacksonville news outlets.
Adecco made Jacksonville its North American headquarters in 2014, moving from Melville, N.Y., after being given a reported $2 million in incentives while agreeing to add 185 jobs.
Six years ago, Jacksonville city leaders were crowing about that move.
“I felt a little sorry for a brief moment reading the comments of the people at the chamber on Long Island, ‘they didn’t ever give us a chance,’ which makes it very intriguing because that says, ‘we were going to leave regardless,’” City Council President Bill Gulliford told the Jax Daily Record at the time.