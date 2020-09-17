Papa John’s to move HQ to Atlanta, create 200 jobs

“We think that Atlanta can help us get the talent we need,” said Lynch, who was named Papa John’s CEO a year ago.

He was previously the president of Arby’s, which is headquartered here. Lynch has remained in Atlanta.

The Atlanta area has a large supply of restaurant and beverage industry talent, as Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company and the private-equity firm Roark Capital, which owns Jimmy John’s and Sonic, are based here.

Papa John’s plans to complete its move by summer of 2021. It hasn’t selected a location but has looked at space in Midtown and in the Battery and Galleria areas of Cobb County. Papa John’s will likely invest about $10 million in the move and its headquarters build-out, Lynch said.

Papa John’s operates about 170 locations in Georgia, including 80 in metro Atlanta. It also owns and operates nine locations in Georgia in partnership with former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Shaquille O’Neal, who serves on the company’s board.

Papa John’s largest and newest U.S. distribution facility is in Acworth. It supplies pizza dough, sauce, paper products and other supplies to regional stores.

The company employs about 2,000 people in metro Atlanta, including restaurant employees.

Papa John’s reported global second-quarter sales of $461 million, a 15% increase from the same period a year ago. About 70% of orders are placed through a laptop or smartphone, a figure that’s expected to grow.

John Schnatter founded Papa John’s in 1984 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Schnatter resigned as chairman and CEO in 2018 after he was reported to have made racist remarks during a corporate conference call and for criticizing the NFL for how it handled players' national anthem protests.