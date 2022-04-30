Confederate heritage group joined by counterprotesters at Stone Mountain

The Sons of Confederate Veterans describes itself as a heritage organization dedicated to preserving the history of the Civil War, although it continues to promote a “Lost Cause” version of that history long discredited in academic circles.

And while the organization denies it harbors racists, the Georgia chapter’s spokesman, Marietta attorney Martin O’Toole, has deep and long-standing ties to white supremacists. O’Toole himself on the board of the Charles Martel Society, which publishes a racist pseudo-academic journal with articles questioning the Holocaust and promoting disreputable theories about the genetic intelligence of Black people. Critics say the publication provides academic cover for white nationalism.

O’Toole is scheduled to be the featured speaker at the memorial service Saturday, a fact not lost on counterprotesters.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans rally was approved by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, the state government agency charged with overseeing the management of the state park and monument, drawing criticism from groups including the Southern Poverty Law Center, the DeKalb County NAACP and the Stone Mountain Action Coalition

In recent years, the park had chosen to close its gates rather than play host to such events, citing a general threat to public safety as its legal reasoning.

In 2019, the SMMA denied a permit to white supremacists who wanted to rally on Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta. When the group vowed to show up anyway, the park closed rather than host it.

In 2020, the park again closed its gates rather than host a rally organized by far-right militias, sending the groups and counter-protesters into the neighboring village of Stone Mountain where they faced off, with many on both sides carrying firearms, mace and other weapons.

But the Rev. Abraham Mosley, chairman of the SMMA board, said the Sons of Confederate Veterans has a right to assemble and the Georgia State Patrol and various contributing police will keep the park safe.

The Southern Poverty Law Center said the event could draw activists from far-right hate groups and warned of possible “violent confrontations” if the event was allowed to go on.

“Hate groups have a history of rallying in defense of Confederate monuments,” the Montgomery, Ala.,-based watchdog group wrote in an email to supporters and activist groups in Georgia. “Activism aimed at preventing the removal of these monuments has brought together a variety of extremist actors, propelled them into the streets, and created violent confrontations.”

The DeKalb County NAACP and the Stone Mountain Action Coalition previously had issued calls asking the board to reconsider its decision last month to approve a permit application by the Georgia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.