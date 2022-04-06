DeKalb NAACP decries permit approval for Confederate event at Stone Mountain Park

The group’s Confederate Memorial Day event is scheduled to take place on Stone Mountain Park’s memorial lawn on the morning of April 30. Documents suggest up to 200 people could attend. The keynote speaker is listed as Martin O’Toole, a SCV member who is also a leader with the Charles Martel Society, an Atlanta-based white nationalist organization.

The Stone Mountain Action Coalition, an activist group that seeks changes to the park’s Confederate iconography, called the permit approval “tone deaf” in light of societal tensions over racial justice and white supremacy. Hammonds agreed.

“Germany does not allow the Nazi celebrations in that country because of the remembrance of the racial terror,” his statement said. “We need to work against this celebration to allow the racial healing in this country to take place.”

Stone Mountain Memorial Association CEO Bill Stephens said the annual event is usually “small and respectful” and “pre-event news coverage” and social media have more recently enflamed tensions. He reiterated that COVID-19 was a factor in last year’s permit denial, even though far-right militia groups and leftist counter-protesters had clashed in Stone Mountain’s streets a few months earlier.

“With the volatile nature of events of the immediate past and ongoing today, there is a clear and present danger to members of the (Sons of Confederate Veterans), potential counter-protesters, park employees and guests,” Stephens wrote in the denial for last year’s permit.

In lieu of last year’s ceremony, several dozen members of the Confederate group’s “mechanized cavalry” ultimately rode motorcycles around the park.

Stephens said First Amendment rights and state law that mandates the park be maintained as a monument to the Confederacy were factors that had to be considered when reviewing this year’s permit application.

“As we continue to move back towards a new normal,” Stephens wrote in a prior emailed statement, “we will begin to receive more requests for gatherings and parades from all quarters, and unless law enforcement intelligence issues us a warning of potential violence or a ‘clear and present danger,’ then we will err towards maintaining an open and welcoming environment.”