Company behind beloved pecan log rolls expanding Georgia HQ

Stephanie Stuckey, a former Georgia lawmaker and environmental attorney, took over the company in 2019 to reestablish the brand. Stuckey’s merged with Front Porch Pecan in 2020 and acquired Atwell Pecans in Jefferson County to create its new headquarters and pecan processing facility. There are currently more than 60 convenience stores throughout the Southeast and Midwest.

She told the AJC that her grandfather’s original pecan shed — which was forgotten and gathering dust for decades — was recently rediscovered and will be refurbished and placed at the Wrens factory as a tourist attraction.

“I found out recently that the original shed is in a vacant lot behind my grandfather’s old candy plant in Eastman, and it’s been sitting there for over 50 years,” she said. “It’s pretty amazing it’s still standing.”

Stuckey added that they’re looking at opening tours of the candy factory and painting murals along the building’s walls to show the history of Georgia’s pecan industry. According to the Georgia Pecan Commission, Georgia produces about 100 million pounds each year — the most of any state the U.S.

She said the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the local development authority did offer an incentive package as part of the job expansion, which will include workforce training through Georgia Quick Start. The value of the incentive package was not immediately available.

Construction is expected to begin in January, and the new employees will be hired by 2025.