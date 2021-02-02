Georgia-based Stuckey’s brings candy making, pecan processing in-house

Stephanie Stuckey, whose grandfather launched the business in the 1930s, said Tuesday that the acquisition of Atwell Pecan Company and two related businesses will give the chain flexibility to expand its offerings and put its products in more outlets, such as groceries and other big chains. The parties are keeping the price private.

The plant in Wrens, about 30 miles southwest of Augusta, employs about 100 people year round. Stuckey said the operation, which includes a shelling facility, will make log rolls, pralines, divinity, fudge, cheese straws and an expanded line of flavored pecans for Stuckey’s and others.