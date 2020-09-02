Stuckey’s, once-iconic Georgia convenience store chain, adds an owner

The move is expected to add more healthy pecan options for a business long-known for sugary treats, particularly its pecan log rolls, and kitschy tourist items.

Stephanie Stuckey, the CEO of Stuckey’s Corporation, said the company is merging with Georgia-based Front Porch Pecans and that the founder of that snack products business, Robert “RG” Lamar, Jr., will become president of Stuckey’s.