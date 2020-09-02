Stuckey’s, once-iconic Georgia convenience store chain, adds an owner

Stuckey’s, the Georgia-based convenience store chain once widely known by road-tripping families, is adding another owner to join a granddaughter of the chain’s founder.
The move is expected to add more healthy pecan options for a business long-known for sugary treats, particularly its pecan log rolls, and kitschy tourist items.
Stephanie Stuckey, the CEO of Stuckey’s Corporation, said the company is merging with Georgia-based Front Porch Pecans and that the founder of that snack products business, Robert “RG” Lamar, Jr., will become president of Stuckey’s.
Stuckey, whose grandfather started the business in Eastman in the 1930s, said she and Lamar are 50/50 owners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The business once had more than 350 stores, primarily around interstate exits, often in rural areas. Now, there are about 20 stand-alone stores and more than 50 Stuckey’s-branded sections in other stores.