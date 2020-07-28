Working from home? How’s that going for you?

Thousands of metro Atlanta residents have been working from home for months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Many perhaps hoped it was a temporary phenomenon. But with COVID-19 cases surging, teleworking has become the new normal for many workers. And with the economy still sputtering and many school districts opting to start the year with digital learning, there may be no end in sight.
So we want to know: How is working at home going for you? Is it a blessing? A curse? A constant juggling act that you’ve sort of gotten the hang of? If given the chance, would you keep doing it after the pandemic is over?
If you’re willing to be quoted in an upcoming Atlanta Journal-Constitution article, we’d love to hear from you. Contact reporter David Wickert: dwickert@ajc.com.