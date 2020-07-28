Working from home? How’s that going for you?

Many perhaps hoped it was a temporary phenomenon. But with COVID-19 cases surging, teleworking has become the new normal for many workers. And with the economy still sputtering and many school districts opting to start the year with digital learning, there may be no end in sight.

So we want to know: How is working at home going for you? Is it a blessing? A curse? A constant juggling act that you’ve sort of gotten the hang of? If given the chance, would you keep doing it after the pandemic is over?