MARTA says Five Points renovation won’t hinder World Cup crowds

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday, MARTA’s Five Points station will get a major face-lift in coming years.
The agency will begin rehabilitating its train platforms in September. Beginning in 2024, it will begin improving the bus bays and removing the concrete canopy that covers the outdoor plaza.
The work won’t be completed until 2028. Which begs the question: Will the renovation hinder the tens of thousands of visitors coming to Atlanta in 2026 for the World Cup?
Interim MARTA General Manager Collie Greenwood says the construction won’t hinder travel to and from the event. He said work on the train platforms will be done before the World Cup.
Work on the canopy and plaza will still be under way, and Greenwood said the plaza area will be closed. But he said train and bus service will not be interrupted during construction. Last year MARTA hired an architecture and engineering firm to oversee the renovation while keeping the transit system running.
