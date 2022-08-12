ajc logo
X

MARTA says Five Points renovation won’t hinder World Cup crowds

MARTA plans a major renovation of Five Points station. But the agency says train and bus service will not be affected. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
MARTA plans a major renovation of Five Points station. But the agency says train and bus service will not be affected. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday, MARTA’s Five Points station will get a major face-lift in coming years.

The agency will begin rehabilitating its train platforms in September. Beginning in 2024, it will begin improving the bus bays and removing the concrete canopy that covers the outdoor plaza.

The work won’t be completed until 2028. Which begs the question: Will the renovation hinder the tens of thousands of visitors coming to Atlanta in 2026 for the World Cup?

Interim MARTA General Manager Collie Greenwood says the construction won’t hinder travel to and from the event. He said work on the train platforms will be done before the World Cup.

Work on the canopy and plaza will still be under way, and Greenwood said the plaza area will be closed. But he said train and bus service will not be interrupted during construction. Last year MARTA hired an architecture and engineering firm to oversee the renovation while keeping the transit system running.

You can learn more about the Five Points renovation here.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks
CDC drops quarantine, screening, 6 feet spacing recommendations for COVID13h ago
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
10h ago
Review: Bad luck at Buckhead’s Brassica
21h ago
Man wanted for murder in Atlanta kills self following police chase, cops say
9h ago
Man wanted for murder in Atlanta kills self following police chase, cops say
9h ago
Georgia’s Todd Monken: ‘I’m paid for us to score, not to win’
14h ago
The Latest
New I-285 lanes at Ga. 400 open Monday
Georgia DOT prepares for new I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta
MARTA wants to know: Do you want more frequent bus service on fewer routes?
Featured
Things to know about the Chattahoochee Nature Center

BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
15h ago
Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top