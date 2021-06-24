$150 million renovation of MARTA’s Five Points station moving forward

On Thursday the MARTA Board’s planning committee voted to award a $15 million contract for architectural and engineering design services for the project to Chicago-based Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. The full board is expected to consider the contract next month.

Renovating Five Points is a top priority of Atlanta’s More MARTA program, made possible when city voters approved an additional half-penny sales tax for transit expansion in 2016. Five Points is the hub of MARTA’s rail network, and rehabilitating the station will be a complicated undertaking.