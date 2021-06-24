ajc logo
X

$150 million renovation of MARTA’s Five Points station moving forward

MARTA is moving forward with a $150 million renovation of Five Points station. (File photo by Ben@BenGray.com for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Caption
MARTA is moving forward with a $150 million renovation of Five Points station. (File photo by Ben@BenGray.com for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben@bengray.com

Credit: Ben@bengray.com

Commuting Blog
By David Wickert, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

MARTA is moving forward with the $150 million renovation of Five Points station in downtown Atlanta.

On Thursday the MARTA Board’s planning committee voted to award a $15 million contract for architectural and engineering design services for the project to Chicago-based Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. The full board is expected to consider the contract next month.

Renovating Five Points is a top priority of Atlanta’s More MARTA program, made possible when city voters approved an additional half-penny sales tax for transit expansion in 2016. Five Points is the hub of MARTA’s rail network, and rehabilitating the station will be a complicated undertaking.

Assistant General Manager Marsha Anderson-Bomar said the project will involve “deconstructing” and rebuilding parts of the existing station, building a new plaza and accommodating future development above the station.

“All this work needs to be done while we keep the station fully activated and safe, still a good environment for our customers,” she said.

Anderson-Bomar said MARTA picked Skidmore, Owings & Merrill because of its experience with similar projects. One example: The company was involved in the Hudson Yards development above active rail lines in New York City.

MARTA expects to award a construction contract for the project in October. Work would begin next spring and be completed by the end of 2025 – in time for Atlanta to possibly host a World Cup soccer semi-final game in 2026.

“Yes, we can deliver this project on time,” Anderson-Bomar told the board. “We will deliver this project on time.”

In Other News
1
Traffic returning to metro Atlanta toll lanes
2
Georgia 17-year-olds can’t skip driving instruction after July 1
3
MARTA wants your input on Atlanta Streetcar extension
4
Ossoff presses transportation secretary on Beltline funding
5
MARTA approves bonus and raise for employees
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top