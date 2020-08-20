MARTA: Nearly all passengers wearing masks

“So many people are wearing masks that we just don’t have the need out there (to give them away),” CEO Jeffrey Parker told the MARTA Board last week. “I think we’re in a really, really good spot.”

MARTA had been reluctant to require customers to wear masks for fear of sparking confrontations between its employees and angry customers. But spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said there have been no confrontations since MARTA began requiring masks more than a month ago. She said police have not removed any customers for not wearing masks.

The agency also worried about turning away customers who didn’t have easy access to masks. The mask give-away was designed to ensure that didn’t happen.

“Masks are still required on MARTA as part of our ‘ride with respect’ policy,” Fisher said. “If an issue arises with compliance, MARTA police will assist.”