MARTA employee COVID cases: A closer look

Numerous other locations reported a single employee tested positive. Though there’s some duplication on the list, the Perry and Laredo bus maintenance facilities appear to be the top work locations where MARTA employees have tested positive.

Finally, here’s a look at cases by the month they were reported to MARTA:

The number of cases was fairly steady until it skyrocketed in July. Borrero said that is “consistent with what was going on in the state of Georgia and the whole region.” Cases subsided in August and appear to be falling more in September.

Late Monday, after this analysis was completed, the COVID-19 toll has risen to 204 employees at MARTA.

You can learn more about the toll COVID-19 has taken on transit workers here.