MARTA CEO tells Congress transit funding will boost key projects

*The $300 million Campbellton Road bus rapid transit line in southwest Atlanta, which would connect Oakland City station to Greenbriar Mall.

*The $150 million redevelopment of Five Points station.

Greenwood said he’s “very proud of the progress that we’ve made in the Atlanta region, including the very challenging circumstances while we continue to provide service during the ongoing pandemic.”

At Tuesday’s hearing Sen. Jon Ossoff paid tribute to former MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker, who died by suicide in January.

“Jeff championed MARTA. He championed accessible public transportation in the state of Georgia,” Ossoff said. “He created an expansive vision for transit in metro Atlanta. He leaves a tremendous legacy that Collie will now continue.”

Not everyone at the hearing was happy about the infrastructure bill’s massive investment in public transportation. Sen. Patrick Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, decried the vast expansion of funding when transit ridership was declining even before the pandemic.

“Some estimates predict (ridership) will never return to pre-pandemic levels,” Toomey said. “Why give away still more taxpayer money to agencies serving fewer riders?”

