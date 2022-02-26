MARTA: Southlake bus rapid transit line gets federal support

The Atlanta transit agency’s proposed Southlake BRT line in Clayton County has moved into the “development phase” of the Federal Transportation Administration’s Small Starts Project. Being included in Small Starts, part of the FTA’s Capital Investment Grant, will give the proposal potential access to $150 million in funding.

“Clayton County residents will benefit from the Southlake BRT because it will make a trip from College Park to Southlake Mall 19 minutes faster, making it easier to access jobs, healthcare, and entertainment throughout the region,” Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner said in a statement.