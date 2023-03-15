‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday

Crews will remove the current flex-lane signs and striping. The shoulders will look like any other highway shoulders.

In addition to closing the flex lanes, GDOT will close the left lane on Ga 400 in both directions from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday between mile markers 13 and 15. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph from the Northbridge Road exit to the Kimball Bridge Road exit.

The changes will reduce capacity on the highway for now. GDOT says that’s necessary to build the new lanes, a new bus rapid transit line and a multiuse path on the new bridges.

Work on the three bridges is expected to be completed in 2025. GDOT has not announced a construction timetable for the new toll lanes, but it plans to select a firm to build and operate the lanes later this year.