Sandy Springs to pay $5.9 million for pedestrian, bike features on Ga. 400 bridge projects

Sandy Springs has agreed to pay $5.9 million to make three bridges being built as part of the Ga. 400 Express Lanes project more pedestrian and bike friendly.
The Georgia Department of Transportation’s $1.6 billion project is adding 16 miles of toll lanes on Ga. 400 and four bus rapid transit stations between the North Springs MARTA station and McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County. Bridges will be replaced at Pitts Road, Spalding Drive and Roberts Drive. Construction is scheduled to start in 2022.
Sandy Springs agreed to reimburse the state agency during a Tuesday meeting. The agreement follows a memorandum of understanding formed between the two parties last June.
Sandy Springs has contracted Atkins North America for nearly $106,000 for engineering and design drafts for the enhancements.
Specifically, Sandy Springs has asked the GDOT for 10- to 12-foot multi-use paths, a 5-foot bike lane, pedestrian lighting and decorative fencing or rails.
In addition to the replacement bridges in north Fulton, the express lanes project will include interchanges at North Springs MARTA Station, Grimes Bridge Road, Tradewinds Parkway and Union Hill Road. Motorists will be able to merge onto the new express lanes north and south of Northridge Road, south of Haynes Bridge Road and north of MacFarland Parkway in Forsyth County.