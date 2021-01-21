Sandy Springs to pay $5.9 million for pedestrian, bike features on Ga. 400 bridge projects

The Georgia Department of Transportation’s $1.6 billion project is adding 16 miles of toll lanes on Ga. 400 and four bus rapid transit stations between the North Springs MARTA station and McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County. Bridges will be replaced at Pitts Road, Spalding Drive and Roberts Drive. Construction is scheduled to start in 2022.

Sandy Springs agreed to reimburse the state agency during a Tuesday meeting. The agreement follows a memorandum of understanding formed between the two parties last June.