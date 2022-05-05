Georgia DOT picks contractors for three Ga. 400 bridge projects

State transportation officials have selected two firms to replace three bridges along Ga. 400 in Fulton County as a prelude to building toll lanes on the highway.
C.W. Matthews Contracting Company and Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering together submitted the apparent successful proposal to design and build bridges over Pitts Road, Roberts Drive and Kimball Bridge Road. They were among six teams that bid for the project, submitting the low bid of $55.1 million.
The work is expected to begin in early 2023 and be completed in 2025.
Credit: Courtesy of GDOT
Credit: Courtesy of GDOT
The bridge replacements are part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s larger effort to build toll lanes along a 16-mile stretch of Ga. 400. GDOT plans to build two toll lanes in each direction from the North Springs MARTA station to McGinnis Ferry Road, plus a single lane in each direction north to McFarland Parkway. The existing lanes will remain toll-free.
GDOT originally planned to announce a developer for the toll lanes project last summer. But the lone responsive bid was so much higher than GDOT’s $1.7 billion budget for the project that the State Transportation Board rejected it.
Now GDOT is seeking proposals again – this time by offering to allow the winning firm to operate and collect tolls on the new lanes for 50 years. GDOT expects to pick a developer for the larger project next year.
