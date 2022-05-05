BreakingNews
Gwinnett County tax commissioner dies of breast cancer at 43
Georgia DOT picks contractors for three Ga. 400 bridge projects

The Georgia Department of Transportation has picked two firms to replace three bridges along Ga. 400 in Fulton County. It's part of the agency's larger plan to build 16 miles of toll lanes along the highway. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

The Georgia Department of Transportation has picked two firms to replace three bridges along Ga. 400 in Fulton County. It's part of the agency's larger plan to build 16 miles of toll lanes along the highway.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

State transportation officials have selected two firms to replace three bridges along Ga. 400 in Fulton County as a prelude to building toll lanes on the highway.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Company and Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering together submitted the apparent successful proposal to design and build bridges over Pitts Road, Roberts Drive and Kimball Bridge Road. They were among six teams that bid for the project, submitting the low bid of $55.1 million.

The work is expected to begin in early 2023 and be completed in 2025.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has picked two firms to replace three bridges along Ga. 400 in Fulton County. It's part of the agency's larger plan to build 16 miles of toll lanes along the highway. (Courtesy of GDOT)

The Georgia Department of Transportation has picked two firms to replace three bridges along Ga. 400 in Fulton County. It's part of the agency's larger plan to build 16 miles of toll lanes along the highway. (Courtesy of GDOT)

The Georgia Department of Transportation has picked two firms to replace three bridges along Ga. 400 in Fulton County. It's part of the agency's larger plan to build 16 miles of toll lanes along the highway. (Courtesy of GDOT)

The bridge replacements are part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s larger effort to build toll lanes along a 16-mile stretch of Ga. 400. GDOT plans to build two toll lanes in each direction from the North Springs MARTA station to McGinnis Ferry Road, plus a single lane in each direction north to McFarland Parkway. The existing lanes will remain toll-free.

GDOT originally planned to announce a developer for the toll lanes project last summer. But the lone responsive bid was so much higher than GDOT’s $1.7 billion budget for the project that the State Transportation Board rejected it.

Now GDOT is seeking proposals again – this time by offering to allow the winning firm to operate and collect tolls on the new lanes for 50 years. GDOT expects to pick a developer for the larger project next year.

