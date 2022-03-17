GDOT to open one lane on I-85 north near Braselton this evening

State officials plan to open one northbound lane of I-85 in Jackson County this evening, with the second lane opening sometime Friday morning.
The Georgia Department of Transportation closed both northbound lanes on I-85 beginning at Exit 129 near Braselton Wednesday after contractors discovered damaged concrete on the surface of a bridge over the CSX Railroad tracks. Since then, northbound traffic has been routed along a 16-mile detour.
GDOT spokeswoman Natale Dale said the agency will begin the process of opening the right lane at about 6 p.m.
“Work is progressing well, so we should have all lanes open by noon tomorrow,” Dale said.
GDOT crews have been working around the clock to repair the bridge. The problem was discovered by contractors working on the widening of I-85.
Motorists should expect delays in the area until all lanes are open.
