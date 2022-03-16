GDOT shuts down northbound I-85 near Braselton for emergency repairs

The detour will continue onto Ga. 11/Winder Highway, then continue about 1.5 miles to the U.S. 129/Jefferson Bypass. Motorists will then travel about five miles, merging onto I-85 northbound.

“Although this temporary detour will be a short-term inconvenience, Georgia DOT is working to protect motorists traveling this vital corridor,” GDOT Project Manager Butch Welch said in a statement announcing the lane closure. “We’re grateful to the contractor for their quick, proactive actions to inform the Department and get to work repairing the bridge. We look forward to reopening the roadway as soon as possible.”

GDOT said motorist should expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area.