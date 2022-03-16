GDOT shuts down northbound I-85 near Braselton for emergency repairs

State officials have closed both lanes of northbound I-85 near Braselton in Jackson County for emergency bridge repairs.
One lane is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon. The other will reopen late Friday, weather permitting. The closures will snarl traffic on a stretch of highway traveled by tens of thousands of vehicles a day northeast of Atlanta.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said late Wednesday that contractors working on the widening of I-85 noticed damaged concrete on the surface of a bridge over the CSX Railroad tracks. They notified the agency and closed an outside lane. GDOT later closed both northbound lanes at Exit 129 for emergency repairs.
GDOT says crews will work around the clock to complete the repairs. In the meantime, northbound motorists will exist at Exit 129 and turn right onto Ga. 53. They will travel about one-third of a mile and turn left onto Ga. 124/Lewis Braselton Boulevard, then continue for about 10 miles.
The detour will continue onto Ga. 11/Winder Highway, then continue about 1.5 miles to the U.S. 129/Jefferson Bypass. Motorists will then travel about five miles, merging onto I-85 northbound.
“Although this temporary detour will be a short-term inconvenience, Georgia DOT is working to protect motorists traveling this vital corridor,” GDOT Project Manager Butch Welch said in a statement announcing the lane closure. “We’re grateful to the contractor for their quick, proactive actions to inform the Department and get to work repairing the bridge. We look forward to reopening the roadway as soon as possible.”
GDOT said motorist should expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area.
