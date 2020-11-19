Phase 2 of I-85 widening project breaks ground - virtually

The Georgia Department of Transportation recently held a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the I-85 Widening, Phase 2 project: www.youtu.be/RipBY6JwCmY. This phase will widen I-85 from two to three lanes in both directions from Ga. 53 in Braselton to just north of U.S. 129 in Jefferson. The project is a part of the Major Mobility Investment Program, the largest investment in roadway mobility improvements in the state’s history, and extends the widening already completed on I-85 in June 2020.
The virtual groundbreaking features the “ceremonial dirt dig,” imagery and visuals of the project corridor, and includes remarks from Georgia DOT leadership, members of the project team, and local leaders.
In addition to widening I-85 from two to three lanes, the project will include replacing one overpass bridge and six mainline bridges along I-85. Construction officially began in October with paving activities and heavier construction is anticipated to begin in early 2021for a completion in 2023.