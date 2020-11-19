X

Phase 2 of I-85 widening project breaks ground - virtually

Phase 2 of the I-85 Widening Project will widen I-85 from two to three lanes in both directions from Ga. 53 in Braselton to just north of U.S. 129 in Jefferson. (Courtesy GeorgiaDOT)
Phase 2 of the I-85 Widening Project will widen I-85 from two to three lanes in both directions from Ga. 53 in Braselton to just north of U.S. 129 in Jefferson. (Courtesy GeorgiaDOT)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Georgia Department of Transportation recently held a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the I-85 Widening, Phase 2 project: www.youtu.be/RipBY6JwCmY. This phase will widen I-85 from two to three lanes in both directions from Ga. 53 in Braselton to just north of U.S. 129 in Jefferson. The project is a part of the Major Mobility Investment Program, the largest investment in roadway mobility improvements in the state’s history, and extends the widening already completed on I-85 in June 2020.

The virtual groundbreaking features the “ceremonial dirt dig,” imagery and visuals of the project corridor, and includes remarks from Georgia DOT leadership, members of the project team, and local leaders.

In addition to widening I-85 from two to three lanes, the project will include replacing one overpass bridge and six mainline bridges along I-85. Construction officially began in October with paving activities and heavier construction is anticipated to begin in early 2021for a completion in 2023.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.