Phase 2 of I-85 widening project breaks ground - virtually

The virtual groundbreaking features the “ceremonial dirt dig,” imagery and visuals of the project corridor, and includes remarks from Georgia DOT leadership, members of the project team, and local leaders.

In addition to widening I-85 from two to three lanes, the project will include replacing one overpass bridge and six mainline bridges along I-85. Construction officially began in October with paving activities and heavier construction is anticipated to begin in early 2021for a completion in 2023.