Colin Kaepernick to fund autopsy after Fulton jail inmate found dead, covered in bugs, attorneys say

Lashawn Thompson, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida, was discovered unresponsive in the jail’s psychiatric wing covered in bed bugs, according to a Fulton County Medical Examiner report. His cause of death was undetermined, the report said, noting a “severe bed bug infestation” in the jail.

“We are going to get an independent autopsy done and Colin Kaepernick has told the family that he will pay for it no matter what so we can get to the truth,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced during a meeting with reporters outside the jail Thursday. “So we want to thank Colin Kaepernick for helping this family get to the truth.”