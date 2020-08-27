Clayton sheriff: 2nd suspect arrested in 2018 murder, armed robbery case

A Clayton County man was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with murder stemming from a deadly armed robbery in 2018.
Lorenzo Jamal Roberts, 21, of Ellenwood, faces charges of murder, possession of a gun by a felon, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime, and attempted robbery, according to the Clayton County sheriff’s office.
Roberts was one of two suspects wanted for murder in the death of 55-year-old Bernardino Martir Jr. in July 2018. The other suspect, Derick Isaiah Sample, 22, of Forest Park, was arrested in late July.
According to the sheriff’s announcement, deputies spotted Roberts at an Atlanta gas station near the intersection of Harwell Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 3 a.m. Deputies were able to detain Roberts without incident, but found that he was carrying a stolen gun and ammunition, the announcement said.
Roberts was booked into the Clayton County Jail, where he remains without bond.
