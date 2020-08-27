Clayton sheriff: 2nd suspect arrested in 2018 murder, armed robbery case

Lorenzo Jamal Roberts, 21, of Ellenwood, faces charges of murder, possession of a gun by a felon, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime, and attempted robbery, according to the Clayton County sheriff’s office.

Roberts was one of two suspects wanted for murder in the death of 55-year-old Bernardino Martir Jr. in July 2018. The other suspect, Derick Isaiah Sample, 22, of Forest Park, was arrested in late July.