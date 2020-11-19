Children’s Healthcare raises its minimum wage to $15, affects 1,000 employees

“These are our frontline staff, and they deserve to have a living wage,” she said.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Chief Administrative Officer Linda Matzigkeit Credit: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Credit: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Matzigkeit said the minimum wage increase was the organization’s top priority in next year’s budget. She added that other services were not cut in order to finance the pay bump.

“We feel like we are in a solid place and can make this happen,” she said. “And we feel that if we can’t retain the best employees, we’re going to pay for it on the other side with continuing to recruit, so we hope this will improve retention and engagement.”

Children’s has several open positions, and more information can be found at careers.choa.org.