ajc logo
X

At Children’s hospital, staff support each other during the coronavirus

Local News
By Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
April 16, 2020

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is working to spread smiles even as the coronavirus has forced changes.

“It takes many hands to keep a hospital open every day of the year, and we’re grateful for the brave faces on our front line,” spokeswoman Amelia Hess said in a press release.

Surprises include a gratitude wall where employees can leave inspirational notes on a life-size heart poster board to motivate each other. Health workers have also decorated hospital sidewalks with chalk-drawn red carpet to honor staff.

Some services the hospital offers, such as musical therapy, now have to be conducted outside of the room due to social distancing restrictions.

“Music therapy is one of many services that reduces anxiety in our patients, their families, and our staff, said Children’s at Scottish Rite music therapist Sarah McWaters. “Even though extra precautions now have me singing and playing outside a patient’s room and through the halls, I’m still able to share the joy of music.”

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is a non-profit operating three hospitals: Egleston Children's Hospital, Scottish Rite Children's Hospital and Hughes Spalding Children's Hospital.

In other news:

About the Author

Raisa Habersham is the Intown Atlanta hyperlocal reporter for The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz /AJC

Warnock defeats Walker, giving Democrats 51-49 majority in Senate10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Analysis: How Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker
3h ago

‘And’ means ‘and,’ Atlanta federal appeals court rules
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss
10h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Victory for Warnock cements Georgia as battleground state
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta City Council OK’s funding for new affordable housing grant programs
1h ago
‘And’ means ‘and,’ Atlanta federal appeals court rules
1h ago
Clayton County to work with ARC on making Tara Boulevard more livable
2h ago
Featured

What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
10h ago
Updated Georgia runoff election results
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top