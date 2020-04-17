At Children’s hospital, staff support each other during the coronavirus

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is working to spread smiles even as the coronavirus has forced changes.
“It takes many hands to keep a hospital open every day of the year, and we’re grateful for the brave faces on our front line,” spokeswoman Amelia Hess said in a press release.
Surprises include a gratitude wall where employees can leave inspirational notes on a life-size heart poster board to motivate each other. Health workers have also decorated hospital sidewalks with chalk-drawn red carpet to honor staff.
Some services the hospital offers, such as musical therapy, now have to be conducted outside of the room due to social distancing restrictions.
“Music therapy is one of many services that reduces anxiety in our patients, their families, and our staff, said Children’s at Scottish Rite music therapist Sarah McWaters. “Even though extra precautions now have me singing and playing outside a patient’s room and through the halls, I’m still able to share the joy of music.”
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is a non-profit operating three hospitals: Egleston Children's Hospital, Scottish Rite Children's Hospital and Hughes Spalding Children's Hospital.
