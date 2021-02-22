Cherokee man caught traveling with child porn gets 5-year prison sentence

According to the announcement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security received a tip in January 2020 that Barber might be traveling overseas to commit sex crimes against minors. Barber had bought a plane ticket to the Philippines out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Jan. 28, 2020, and Homeland Security agents stopped him at his gate.

Barber denied that he was going to the Philippines to have sex with anyone under the age of 18, but admitted that he had child pornography on a tablet and cellphone, Erskine said. The investigation found that Barber was part of an online group in which members shared and posted child porn. His phone and tablet had seven videos and more than 100 photos showing children being sexually abused.