Cars, businesses damaged by rounds of gunfire outside Atlanta club

The front window of at least one business was also shattered by the gunfire, the news station reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Atlanta police have investigated several recent shootings at nightclubs, including a shootout Nov. 6 outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge downtown that killed Chicago rapper King Von and another man. The GBI is also looking into that incident as an officer-involved shooting.

Three days later, another shootout outside The Voo lounge on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta left one man dead and injured a bystander. Two other deadly shootings have been reported at nightclubs in the Old Fourth Ward and west Midtown dating to late October.

In their wake, Atlanta police have pledged to increase patrols around the clubs. Some city leaders have called for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to shut down the businesses, citing the need to preserve city resources already stretched thin by the coronavirus pandemic.

Following Maxie’s death over the weekend, a fresh round of debate was ignited among the mayor and the city council. Felicia Moore, who heads the council, said more must be done to address the rise in crime in Atlanta.

“In 2021, we cannot have a repeat of what’s going on this year,” she said. “And that’s going to mean addressing police accountability, but that’s also going to mean we have to support the police.”

Councilman Howard Shook put the blame squarely on Bottoms for what he said was a lack of leadership.

“Stop minimizing our concerns by telling us that ‘crime is up everywhere,’” he said in a statement.

In response, Bottoms said mentioning violence across the nation is “not an abdication of responsibility, but an acknowledgement of the widespread severity of this issue.”

In all, 157 people have been killed in Atlanta this year, making 2020 the deadliest year on record in more than two decades.

