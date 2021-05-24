Carjacking suspect killed by police in Athens park, cops say

A man was killed by police in Athens on Sunday morning after he climbed out of a stolen vehicle holding a gun and began making demands of officers, authorities said.
Shots were fired after the man would not put down his weapon, Athens-Clarke County police said in a statement. The GBI was requested to investigate after the man died at the scene.
The shooting happened at Walker Park, a community park northeast of the University of Georgia. Police received multiple 911 calls around 10:40 a.m. concerning a man with a gun at the park, according to department spokesman Geof Gilland.
“As officers were responding, we received an additional call that the male had carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint inside the park,” Gilland said in the statement. “Officers arrived and made contact with the subject inside the carjacked vehicle. The subject got out of the vehicle with a gun and began making demands.”
The officers told the man multiple times to put the gun down before he was shot, he said.
It was the second time in 24 hours police were called to the area of Walker Park about a man with a gun. Officers responded to the 500 block of Vine Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday to check out a report of “a male walking around with a long gun attempting to get into altercations with strangers,” Gilland said.
They were still searching for the man when they got another call from inside the park about someone shooting at a woman inside her vehicle. The woman was not injured and was able to get away to meet up with police.
“Officers closed the park and conducted an extensive search on foot, as well as utilizing K-9 and drones, Gilland said. “ACCPD was unable to locate the subject.”
Gilland could not confirm Monday if the suspect in Saturday’s shooting was the same man killed Sunday, citing the ongoing GBI investigation.
The GBI was expected to release more details. It is the 34th officer-involved shooting the agency has been asked to investigate this year and the 16th to end in death. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
