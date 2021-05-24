Carjacking suspect killed by police in Athens park, cops say

It was the second time in 24 hours police were called to the area of Walker Park about a man with a gun. Officers responded to the 500 block of Vine Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday to check out a report of “a male walking around with a long gun attempting to get into altercations with strangers,” Gilland said.

They were still searching for the man when they got another call from inside the park about someone shooting at a woman inside her vehicle. The woman was not injured and was able to get away to meet up with police.

“Officers closed the park and conducted an extensive search on foot, as well as utilizing K-9 and drones, Gilland said. “ACCPD was unable to locate the subject.”

Gilland could not confirm Monday if the suspect in Saturday’s shooting was the same man killed Sunday, citing the ongoing GBI investigation.

The GBI was expected to release more details. It is the 34th officer-involved shooting the agency has been asked to investigate this year and the 16th to end in death. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

