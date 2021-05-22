Exchange of gunfire leaves South Georgia man dead, officer injured, GBI says

In the exchange, an officer was struck multiple times, the GBI said. She was taken to the South Georgia Medical Center for treatment and her condition is stable. The officer’s identity has not been released.

Newsome was also hit by multiple gunshots but was able to run a short distance from the scene, the GBI said. Officers caught up with him and attempted to give him first aid before emergency medical personnel arrived, but he died at the scene.

Newsome’s body will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, the agency said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, the GBI said.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Douglas Office at 912-389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at 229-896-2224. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This is the 22nd officer-involved shooting the GBI has investigated this year, and the 15th fatal incident.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

