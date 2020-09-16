Cardi B reportedly ‘looked’ past Offset’s infidelity for their child’s sake

During the break, the “Wap” rapper said her husband had made several missteps with infidelity. Since then, the couple had appeared to be inseparable. As recently as August, the 27-year-old entertainer told Elle magazine that rumors about her marriage were meant to hurt her.

“I don’t really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit. There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt.”

A source close to the couple told People the trend of unfaithfulness continued up until Cardi B filed for divorce.

“Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby,” a source told People of the couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari. “She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”

Neither party has spoken publicly about the divorce filing. Cardi shared an Instagram story that featured flowers from fellow artist Lizzo on Tuesday.

“Isn’t Lizzo like the nicest person in the world?” Cardi says as she shows off the bouquet including yellow, orange, white and purple flowers. “Look what she sent me, she is just a beautiful (expletive) person, I just love her so much.”