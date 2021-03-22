Calling all wine geeks: This winery will pay you $10k to work and live — rent free

The job market may be tough, but the outlook just got brighter for the amateur sommeliers out there.
Murphy-Goode Winery, which sits squarely in California’s wine country in Sonoma, has announced a one-year position to move to the picturesque community to learn everything there is to know about winemaking. The selected candidate would spend the first 90 days of the job shadowing Murphy-Goode’s winemaker Dave Ready Jr. From there, the lucky wine connoisseur will have the chance to learn about various aspects of the wine business.
The salary is also worth raising a glass to: $10,000 per month.
“We have a job that will instantaneously catapult you into the wine stratosphere,” read a statement on the Murphy-Goode website. “Have you always wanted to live in breathtaking Sonoma Wine Country…with a $10,000 per month salary, and rent free for a year? Looking for a change in your career and to pursue your passion? Do words like Cabernet, Rosé, and Chardonnay just roll off your tongue?”
The application process involves snapping a few photos and sharing your passion for wine.
Here’s a bit more on what applicants need to know about this wine gig:
- Job applicants must be 21 years of age or older, a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C., and authorized to work in the U.S.
- Video applications may be uploaded at www.MurphyGoodeWinery.com/a-really-goode-job in which applicant describes their dream role.
- Applications must be received by June 30, 2021.
- Applicants will be evaluated on role value, creativity and design, applicable experience and skill set.
- Applicants are eligible to earn a year-long position, housing and thirty cases of wine.
- By submitting an application, you agree to our Privacy Policy, the program terms and conditions, and grant Murphy-Goode license to use submitted application materials.
- Able to repetitively lift a minimum of 50 lbs.
- This position is overtime-exempt, and requires the availability to work flexible hours and weekends, when necessary.
- Jackson Family Wines, Inc., Santa Rosa, California, is an equal opportunity employer.
- For complete terms and conditions, visit https://www.murphygoodewinery.com/goode-job-terms