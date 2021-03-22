Calling all wine geeks: This winery will pay you $10k to work and live — rent free

Murphy-Goode Winery, which sits squarely in California’s wine country in Sonoma, has announced a one-year position to move to the picturesque community to learn everything there is to know about winemaking. The selected candidate would spend the first 90 days of the job shadowing Murphy-Goode’s winemaker Dave Ready Jr. From there, the lucky wine connoisseur will have the chance to learn about various aspects of the wine business.

The salary is also worth raising a glass to: $10,000 per month.