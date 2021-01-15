There’s a better way to taste wine — here’s how you can do it in Braselton

While the event is indoors, Chateau Elan is serious about the health and safety of guests and associates. As such, it is requiring everyone to wear face masks throughout all public spaces when they are not actively eating or drinking. Complimentary face masks are available once you check-in if you don’t have them with you.

“Additionally, to make our resort environment as safe and responsible as possible, every individual will be required to have a contactless temperature check taken upon arrival to the hotel,” the wintery and resort said. “Anyone with a fever, showing signs of illness, or exhibiting virus symptoms will be advised to see a doctor immediately. We appreciate your participation in this initiative and encourage you to learn more about our ongoing Chateau Clean efforts before your visit.”

Social distancing is also in effect and there are no-touch hand sanitizing stations throughout the property. Electrostatic disinfectant is frequently being deployed in public spaces.

Wine 101

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Jan. 24, recurring monthly

Chateau Elan

100 Rue Charlemagne, Braselton

$55 per person