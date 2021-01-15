There’s a better way to taste wine — here’s how you can do it in Braselton

Whether you enjoy wine with notes of citrus or prefer ones with oak flavors, there’s a formal method to tasting it that makes it that much more informative.
While you can opt to sip or gulp it down at home, a visit to Chateau Elan’s Wine 101 class can help you hone your tasting skills.
“At Chateau Elan, we believe there’s no right way or wrong way to taste wine. It’s this simple — do you like what you’re drinking or do you not like what you’re drinking?” the event description began. “That said, there’s a formal way to taste wine that reveals more about the wine in your glass, even before you start drinking. With our new Wine 101 class, we are taking the intimidation out of wine education.”
For $55 per person, you can visit the winery and resort and indulge in a variety of wines ranging from Merlot to Malbec as a skilled sommelier team explains all there is to know about vino. Learn how to properly decant wine and how to keep a bottle at the right temperature
In two hours you’ll take a tour of the winery facility and vineyards, taste six different Chateau Elan vintages and snack on a cheese and charcuterie tasting board.
While the event is indoors, Chateau Elan is serious about the health and safety of guests and associates. As such, it is requiring everyone to wear face masks throughout all public spaces when they are not actively eating or drinking. Complimentary face masks are available once you check-in if you don’t have them with you.
“Additionally, to make our resort environment as safe and responsible as possible, every individual will be required to have a contactless temperature check taken upon arrival to the hotel,” the wintery and resort said. “Anyone with a fever, showing signs of illness, or exhibiting virus symptoms will be advised to see a doctor immediately. We appreciate your participation in this initiative and encourage you to learn more about our ongoing Chateau Clean efforts before your visit.”
Social distancing is also in effect and there are no-touch hand sanitizing stations throughout the property. Electrostatic disinfectant is frequently being deployed in public spaces.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Jan. 24, recurring monthly
Chateau Elan
100 Rue Charlemagne, Braselton
$55 per person