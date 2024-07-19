What we know: Places in Atlanta impacted by Microsoft outages

The global IT outage affecting users of Microsoft apps and software has upended businesses and government agencies around the world and in the Atlanta area.
Here are some of the places affected so far:
- Georgia Department of Revenue, including its online tax filing system
- Georgia driver’s license offices, the Department of Driver’s Services. The agency said all of its services are affected, which include license renewal, road tests for drivers and payment of fees, among others.
- Some airlines, including Delta and Frontier Airlines, grounded flights.
- MARTA, the Atlanta transit agency’s website is down. Bus, rail and streetcar services are operational.
- Home Depot said some of its internal systems were affected, but its stores and website are operating.
- Georgia Aquarium reported that tickets were unavailable for purchase early Friday, without specifying a reason. “We are working to resolve this issue,” the advisory said.
- Roswell police say 911 and patrol services are operational, but some functions, including issuing permits and vehicle releases are unavailable.
