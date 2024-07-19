Business

What we know: Places in Atlanta impacted by Microsoft outages

Airlines, government agencies among the entities impacted by sprawling global IT mess
Ben Tam Jr. (left) -14 and his sister Bethany Tam-12 (right), of Las Vegas, wait at the Frontier counter with their parents Benjamin and Kari and brother David, 9, in the background. The family is stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as a global IT outage impacts airlines and airports.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Ben Tam Jr. (left) -14 and his sister Bethany Tam-12 (right), of Las Vegas, wait at the Frontier counter with their parents Benjamin and Kari and brother David, 9, in the background. The family is stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as a global IT outage impacts airlines and airports.
44 minutes ago

The global IT outage affecting users of Microsoft apps and software has upended businesses and government agencies around the world and in the Atlanta area.

Here are some of the places affected so far:

  • Georgia Department of Revenue, including its online tax filing system
  • Georgia driver’s license offices, the Department of Driver’s Services. The agency said all of its services are affected, which include license renewal, road tests for drivers and payment of fees, among others.
  • Some airlines, including Delta and Frontier Airlines, grounded flights.
  • MARTA, the Atlanta transit agency’s website is down. Bus, rail and streetcar services are operational.
  • Home Depot said some of its internal systems were affected, but its stores and website are operating.
  • Georgia Aquarium reported that tickets were unavailable for purchase early Friday, without specifying a reason. “We are working to resolve this issue,” the advisory said.
  • Roswell police say 911 and patrol services are operational, but some functions, including issuing permits and vehicle releases are unavailable.

Latest on local outages

Latest on national and global outages

-This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.

-Kelly Yamanouchi, Michael E. Kanell, Rosana Hughes and Savannah Sicurella contributed to this article.

Credit: John Spink

Microsoft outage grounds planes, upends businesses. Delta, United affected
45m ago
