Asking for volunteer curtailment of power from residential customers ultimately is a scarcity issue. California has done this for years.

My personal philosophy is that Georgia deserves abundance, not scarcity. Our energy system supports people’s lives, powers our economy and serves as the foundation for strong communities that are great places to live.

Rejecting scarcity in favor of abundance is what both Georgia and America are about.

Prices have risen so much. That’s why rate payers needed a break.

Credit: handout Credit: handout Asking people to cut back on power promotes a sense of scarcity, but it also sows doubt. It puts the utility’s ability to provide reliable power into question. This creates frustration in homeowners, and it can create panic and uncertainty among business owners. The unintended consequences of rolling people off the electric grid are vast. The birthday party you were hosting, the medical equipment in your home, the Zoom meeting that you had scheduled — these are all interrupted with a power outage. With business, it can be much worse. They will have to close their doors, uncooked meals at restaurants can’t be served, patients can’t be given treatment and grocery store cash registers don’t work. Affordability is important too. No one ever wants their power bills to go up, or their rent, the price of eggs or even toilet paper. But all of those things were impacted by the pandemic and subsequent inflation. Food has gone up 23.6% since 2020. Eggs are up 115%. Frozen juices up 59%. Vehicle repairs are up 56%. Motor vehicle insurance went up 55%. Repairs on household items are up 45%. Housing costs have gone up 61% since 2022. Natural gas cost up 56%. And of course, electricity prices have gone up. On July 1, our Public Service Commission froze Georgia Power’s base rates for three years — to make sure ratepayers are protected. Here is the good news. When you buy power or natural gas in Georgia, what you get is electricity and gas — without the scarcity, and without the doubt. Georgia’s energy system has enough power for everyone, and you can count on it. Because it is a well-managed system regulated for public purpose, embedded in the rates is a reserve margin or extra power just in case we need it — both in the summer and winter. It includes award-winning storm service. And it plans for the future with new generation and state-of-the-art equipment.

Customers deserve protections as the economy keeps growing

As I have traveled the state this year on the campaign trail, I have heard customers on their concern about data centers. That is why I voted to impose harsher rules on data centers, making them pay all the incremental costs for the power they are going to use, and the wires to get it to them. Our PSC protected existing customers, both residential and commercial, from new large load costs.

We can grow our economy and bring new technology to our state without sacrifice, and when everyone pays their fair share it makes the energy system stronger for everyone.

Most importantly, our energy system has been the foundation of above average economic growth in the state of Georgia.

Explore Data centers critical to our lives and setting up Georgia for the future

Since the pandemic, the state of Georgia has seen employment, personal income and the size of our economy all grow faster than the national average. That economic performance would not have been possible without investments in our energy system.

When you pay more for eggs, all you get is eggs. When you pay more for power, if you’re doing it right, you get a bigger economy with more prosperity and opportunity for the residents of the state.

And best of all, we are not sending out crazy text messages asking people to not do laundry or turn their AC off.

Georgia is a great place to live, work and raise your family.

Tim Echols was elected to the Georgia Public Service Commission in 2010 and was re-elected in 2016. Echols, a Republican, is running for re-election as District 2 commissioner in the Nov. 4, 2025, statewide election.