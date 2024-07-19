Microsoft outage grounds planes, upends businesses. Delta, United affected

All Delta flights are paused as we work through a vendor technology issue.

Any customers whose flights are impacted will be notified by Delta via the Fly Delta app and text message. Customers should use the Fly Delta app for updates. — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) July 19, 2024

Any customers whose flights are impacted will be notified by Delta via the Fly Delta app and text message,” Delta said on X. “Customers should use the Fly Delta App for updates. We apologize for the inconvenience as our teams work through this issue.”

The cause, exact nature and scale of the outage was unclear. Microsoft appeared to suggest in its X posts that the situation was improving but escalating outages were still being reported around the world hours later. News reports have indicated a problem with cloud-services provider CrowdStrike appears to be the center of the problem.

Woke up this morning to MASSIVE global outage affecting trains, planes, banks, supermarkets around the world. Sky News off air. Microsoft says it’s investigating a US cloud issue. Lots of fingers pointing at an anti-virus update from cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

BBC live page… — Zoe Kleinman (@zsk) July 19, 2024

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon.

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.