Microsoft outage grounds planes, upends businesses. Delta, United affected

Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport sleep in a jetway for a delayed United Airlines flight to Dulles International Airport due to a widespread global outage early Friday, July 19, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)

15 minutes ago

A massive outage is affecting Microsoft users around the globe, disrupting airlines, railways, banks, stock exchanges and other businesses.

The Associated Press reported an issue affecting Microsoft 365 apps and services have been affected. U.S. airlines including Delta, United and American have reportedly grounded flights and airlines and airports across the globe are affected.

On the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said, “all flights are paused as we work through a vendor technology issue.”

Any customers whose flights are impacted will be notified by Delta via the Fly Delta app and text message,” Delta said on X. “Customers should use the Fly Delta App for updates. We apologize for the inconvenience as our teams work through this issue.”

The cause, exact nature and scale of the outage was unclear. Microsoft appeared to suggest in its X posts that the situation was improving but escalating outages were still being reported around the world hours later. News reports have indicated a problem with cloud-services provider CrowdStrike appears to be the center of the problem.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon.

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.

