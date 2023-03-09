Read Norfolk Southern CEO’s upcoming Senate testimony on derailment

“I want to hear from Norfolk Southern’s CEO why they spent years lobbying for looser regulations designed to prevent accidents like this,” Schumer said. “After seeing a record $3.3 billion in profits last year, I want to hear why Norfolk Southern chose to prioritize billions in stock buybacks instead of investing it in safety equipment or their workers.”

Credit: Matt Freed/AP Credit: Matt Freed/AP

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday said it is launching a special investigation into Norfolk Southern’s safety practices, citing the East Palestine derailment and four other significant accidents involving Norfolk Southern since December 2021.

In his written testimony, Shaw pledges that the company will safely and thoroughly clean the site of the derailment, where toxic chemicals have contaminated the soil. And he says Norfolk Southern has committed more than $20 million in reimbursements and investments in response to the incident.

After the NTSB pointed to overheated bearings as a cause of the East Palestine derailment, Norfolk Southern on Monday announced a safety plan to add more hot bearing detectors along its tracks and to work on technology to improve detection of potential safety issues, among other measures.

“We are also committed to learning from this accident and working with public officials and the industry to make railroads even safer,” Shaw says in the testimony.

Shaw also says Norfolk Southern did not own the railcar carrying plastic pellets that had a catastrophic failure of its wheel bearing in the derailment.

“That’s one reason why an industry-wide comprehensive approach, including railcar owners, car manufacturers, leasing companies, equipment makers, and the railroad companies, is essential to help improve safety as the rail industry continues to provide the logistical infrastructure that enables the United States’ economy to grow,” Shaw’s written remarks say. “It’s going to take all of us—and we’re eager to lead that effort.”

In the testimony, Shaw says the company announced a new strategy at the end of 2022 that will mean more investment in its workforce and more training, “instead of furloughing workers during periodic economic downturn.”

“An essential part of our effort to make Norfolk Southern an even safer company is to further strengthen our safety culture,” he says in the testimony.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw’s written testimony