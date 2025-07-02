The new Shriners Children’s Research Institute will be “strategically located” across from Tech’s North Avenue Research Area, the release stated. It plans to recruit talent in fields including cell and gene therapies, robotics, biologics and artificial intelligence.

A spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about when it would open.

“I’m grateful for Shriners Children’s decision to bet on Georgia and our talent to improve lives for generations to come,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.

The health care network focuses on orthopedic and neuromuscular conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injury rehabilitation and cleft lip and palate.

Its nearest hospital facility is in Greenville, South Carolina, though it previously considered bringing an outpatient treatment facility to East Point.

Founded in 1922, the network reports that it served nearly 2 million patients across nearly 130 countries last year.