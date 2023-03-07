NTSB launches special probe into Norfolk Southern safety practices

Dec. 8, 2021: An employee for National Salvage and Service Corporation assigned to work with a Norfolk Southern work team replacing track was killed when the operator of a spike machine reversed direction and struck the employee in Reed, Pennsylvania.

Dec. 13, 2022: A Norfolk Southern trainee conductor was killed, and another conductor was injured, when the lead locomotive of a Norfolk Southern freight train struck a steel angle iron protruding from a gondola car on another Norfolk Southern freight train that was stopped on an adjacent track in Bessemer, Alabama.

Feb. 3: A Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment resulted in a significant fire and hazardous materials release.

March 4: A 2.55-mile-long Norfolk Southern freight train derailed near Springfield, Ohio.

March 7: A Norfolk Southern employee was killed during a movement in Cleveland, Ohio.

The agency said it would also look into an Oct. 28, 2022, derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in Sandusky, Ohio.

The NTSB said it will conduct an in-depth investigation into the safety practices and culture of the company but also said the company “should not wait to improve safety.”

After the NTSB pointed to overheated bearings as a cause of the East Palestine derailment, Norfolk Southern on Monday announced a plan to enhance its operational safety, including adding more hot bearing detectors along rail lines and working to develop and deploy new technology to detect problems.

“Reading the NTSB report makes it clear that meaningful safety improvements require a comprehensive industry effort that brings together railcar and tank car manufacturers, railcar owners and lessors, and the railroad companies,” said Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw in a written statement on Monday. “We are eager to help drive that effort and we are not waiting to take action.”

However, that did not forestall the NTSB’s announcement of a special investigation.