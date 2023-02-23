Ohio train crew got critical alert only moments before derailment

The incident gave fuel to ongoing arguments about safety, efficiency and profit-seeking, while federal and local officials struggled to ensure the area’s water and air were safe. Officials say air samples and tests of municipal water have shown both are safe, but concerns remain about private well water.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that Norfolk Southern is financially responsible for clean-up at the accident site. The EPA also told Norfolk Southern officials they should attend town meetings about the derailment after company officials cited safety concerns and did not attend a Feb. 15 meeting.

After some critics charged U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with doing too little to hold Northern Southern accountable for any safety violations, he sent a letter dated Sunday promising to outline steps that the railroads should take to improve rail safety. He also urged Congress to raise the cap on fines against railroads for safety violations.

Railroads have historically lobbied against regulations that, they say, would add to their costs and make operations less efficient.

Critics say the company’s push for greater efficiency has meant greater risk to the communities through which the trains pass. Environmental groups say the company has long fought safety regulations. And labor groups have said the company’s staffing cuts in recent years have made the trains less safe.

After the derailment, officials of Norfolk Southern rushed to Ohio and pledged to support the community.

The company set up an assistance center to aid families and businesses and says it has committed more than $7 million as of Thursday to cover costs for the evacuation.

Norfolk Southern also said it has donated $220,000 to the East Palestine Fire Department, provided air purifiers for some residents, funded air monitoring at local schools, and has contributed $25,000 to the Ohio Red Cross.

The company reported revenues last year of $12.7 billion and has spent much of its profit buying back its own stock. However, that stock price has suffered since the derailment. Shares of Norfolk Southern sold for $254.84 on Feb. 2, but were trading below $222 a share in late morning Thursday.