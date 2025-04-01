February US job openings slip to 7.6M, consistent with a healthy but decelerating job market

WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers posted 7.6 million job openings in February, a sign that that the job market is slowing but remains healthy. Layoffs of federal workers hit the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic was slamming the economy in 2020, a sign that Elon Musk's job cuts are starting to show up in national jobs data.

The number of vacancies fell slightly from a revised 7.8 million in January and from a 8.4 million a year earlier. Openings have come down more or less steadily since peaking at 12.1 million in March 2022 when the economy was still roaring back from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Layoffs rose to 1.8 million in February from 1.7 million in January. Federal agencies laid off 18,000 workers, most since October 2020.