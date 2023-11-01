UPS plans ‘Brown Friday’ seasonal hiring blitz this weekend

Company needs 60,000 more seasonal workers for warehouse, package handling and driving

46 minutes ago
Sandy Springs-based UPS plans to hold a hiring blitz this weekend for at least 60,000 temporary holiday worker positions.

The company will hold its annual “Brown Friday” hiring effort with in-person and virtual events on Friday, November 3. Those interested should go to jobs-ups.com/hiring-events.

In Georgia, the UPS hiring events will be in Atlanta, Doraville, Roswell and Savannah from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. See the UPS hiring website for more details.

In other places around the country, UPS will hold hiring events through Saturday, November 4.

UPS announced its plans last month to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the holiday shipping rush. But it still has more than half of the positions to fill. One of the busiest periods for holiday shopping is less than a month away — the day after Thanksgiving and that long holiday weekend.

The jobs the company is hiring for include part-time and full-time seasonal positions, including warehouse workers, seasonal driver helpers, package delivery helpers, seasonal support drivers and commercially-licensed local and long-haul drivers.

Package handlers and most driver-helper positions start at $21 an hour, and package car driver positions start at $23 an hour, according to the company. A UPS-Teamsters labor contract struck earlier this year drove increases in pay rates for those and other jobs at UPS.

The company is also paying its current employees $250 for each referred employee who meets eligibility requirements.

UPS said it will offer many applicants a job in less than 20 minutes.

ONLY ON AJC
