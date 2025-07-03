Nation & World News
Nation & World News

U.S. applications for jobless aid fell to 233,000 last week as layoffs remain low

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs in the U.S. remain low despite uncertainty about how tariffs will impact the economy
A now hiring and help wanted sign is posted in Morrisville, Pa., Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A now hiring and help wanted sign is posted in Morrisville, Pa., Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By MATT OTT – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs in the U.S. remain low despite uncertainty about how tariffs will impact the economy.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims for the week ending June 28 fell by 4,000 to 233,000, less than the 241,000 that analysts forecast. Applications for unemployment aid are considered a proxy for layoffs.

In a separate report Thursday, the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added 147,000 jobs in June, a sign that the American labor market continues to show surprising resilience despite uncertainty over President Donald Trump's economic policies. The job gains were much bigger than expected and the unemployment rate ticked down 4.1% from 4.2% in May. Analysts had forecast that unemployment would rise to 4.3%.

While layoffs remain historically low, many companies have announced job cuts this year, including Procter & Gamble, Workday, Dow, CNN, Starbucks, Southwest Airlines, and Facebook parent company Meta.

On Wednesday, Microsoft announced that it is laying off about 9,000 workers, its second mass layoff in months and its largest in more than two years.

Earlier this month, Google confirmed that it had offered buyouts to another swath of its workforce in a fresh round of cost-cutting ahead of a court decision that could order a breakup of its internet empire.

The Labor Department's unemployment benefits report showed that the four-week average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, fell by 3,750 to 241,500.

The total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits the week of June 21 held steady at 1.97 million.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A now hiring and help wanted sign is posted in Morrisville, Pa., Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

Fewer Americans sought unemployment benefits last week as layoffs remain low

US employers added a surprising 147,000 jobs last month despite uncertainty over economic policy

11m ago

The Latest: House leaders rush toward a final vote as Democrats hold the floor

10m ago

The Latest

Mahmoud Al-Hosary is brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after being injured on his way to an aid distribution center, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

94 Palestinians killed in Gaza, including 45 people waiting for aid, authorities say

8m ago

The Latest: House leaders rush toward a final vote as Democrats hold the floor

10m ago

US employers added a surprising 147,000 jobs last month despite uncertainty over economic policy

11m ago

Featured

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar

Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.

Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.

Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat

The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.