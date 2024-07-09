Business

Cars arrive at 55 Glenlake Parkway NE, in Sandy Springs where office workers at UPS streamed back into work on Monday, March, 4, 2024 the first day a new policy requiring them to come into work in person five days a week took effect.

Sandy Springs-based UPS has named a new chief financial officer, Brian Dykes, to replace previous CFO Brian Newman.

UPS announced in May that Newman, 55, was leaving the company June 1 to focus on his health.

On Tuesday, the shipping giant announced Dykes, 46, who has worked at UPS for more than 25 years, would be its new CFO and executive vice president, effective immediately.

Dykes has been senior vice president of global finance and planning at UPS since 2023. Before that, he worked in a variety of positions at the company in the United States and internationally.

“Brian’s experience makes him uniquely qualified,” said UPS CEO Carol Tomé in a written statement. She said his financial and business acumen has been “honed in a variety of strategic leadership roles at UPS during his career.”

UPS in its first quarter financial results this year reported that revenue and profit continued to decline. Declines in revenue and profit prompted the company earlier this year to announce significant cost reductions, including cutting 12,000 jobs and closing about 200 facilities.

