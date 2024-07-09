Dykes has been senior vice president of global finance and planning at UPS since 2023. Before that, he worked in a variety of positions at the company in the United States and internationally.

“Brian’s experience makes him uniquely qualified,” said UPS CEO Carol Tomé in a written statement. She said his financial and business acumen has been “honed in a variety of strategic leadership roles at UPS during his career.”

UPS in its first quarter financial results this year reported that revenue and profit continued to decline. Declines in revenue and profit prompted the company earlier this year to announce significant cost reductions, including cutting 12,000 jobs and closing about 200 facilities.