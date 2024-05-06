Sandy Springs-based UPS announced its chief financial officer, Brian Newman, is leaving the company to focus on his health.

The shipping giant said in its announcement Monday afternoon that Newman will depart June 1 and it plans to “evaluate internal and external CFO candidates to identify Newman’s successor.”

UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a written statement: “Brian has been a great partner, having guided the company through unprecedented economic conditions. He is leaving us well-positioned for future growth as we execute our 1+2 strategy and continue to deliver on our purpose.” The 1+2 strategy is a three-year roadmap to focus on profit growth this year, then the following two years to focus on margin expansion.