UPS hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers for holiday shipping season

FILE- In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo a UPS driver prepares to deliver packages. UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the holiday season. UPS said Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, that it expects a record peak season. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: Patrick Semansky

Business | 38 minutes ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Company says jobs could lead to full-time work

UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers in expectation of a record-setting holiday shipping season.

The holidays are expected to bring an even bigger surge in volume than normal as more consumers have shifted to online shopping due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says about 35% of its past seasonal hires were offered permanent jobs.

Last year, Sandy Springs-based UPS also hired about 100,000 seasonal workers for the peak holiday shipping season.

“At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS,” said UPS chief human resources officer Charlene Thomas in a written statement.

The seasonal openings include full-time and part-time positions for package handlers, drivers, driver-helpers and personal vehicle drivers across the country.

Those interested can apply at www.ups.jobs.com.

UPS also has a program allowing seasonal workers to earn up to $1,300 toward college expenses in addition to their hourly pay.

