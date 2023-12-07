UPS chief marketing officer Kevin Warren departs company

UPS Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Kevin Warren is leaving the Sandy Springs-based shipping giant, and the company is combining responsibility for marketing into another role.

Warren, who joined UPS in 2018 as chief marketing officer under then-CEO David Abney, increased the company’s focus on small- and medium-sized businesses and sought to reposition UPS as a modern logistics company, particularly for diverse entrepreneurs.

UPS is not replacing him with another chief marketing officer. Instead, the company will shift responsibilities within the leadership team — promoting its president of global strategy, Matt Guffey, to chief commercial and strategy officer.