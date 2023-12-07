UPS chief marketing officer Kevin Warren departs company

UPS Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Kevin Warren is leaving the Sandy Springs-based shipping giant, and the company is combining responsibility for marketing into another role.
Warren, who joined UPS in 2018 as chief marketing officer under then-CEO David Abney, increased the company’s focus on small- and medium-sized businesses and sought to reposition UPS as a modern logistics company, particularly for diverse entrepreneurs.
UPS is not replacing him with another chief marketing officer. Instead, the company will shift responsibilities within the leadership team — promoting its president of global strategy, Matt Guffey, to chief commercial and strategy officer.
Guffey, who will step into the new role Jan. 1 reporting to CEO Carol Tomé, will continue to handle global strategy and transformation while adding responsibility for marketing, product management and global revenue.
Warren, in a LinkedIn post, indicated he is open to new opportunities and did not specify what his plans are.
It’s the latest shift under Tomé's leadership at UPS. Last year, the company announced a realignment of leadership roles and the retirements of two key executives: Chief Information and Engineering Officer Juan Perez and Executive Vice President of International Scott Price.
Then, the company created the new role of Chief Digital and Technology Officer with the appointment of Bala Subramanian to the role. Also last year, UPS announced the retirement of Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Charlene Thomas, with her responsibilities absorbed by Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford.
