The company said it notified “a small number” of customers last fall and took additional measures to secure its systems.

On Friday, Truist said: “Based on new information from the ongoing investigation of the October 2023 incident, we have notified additional clients.” The company said it was also notifying employees.

BleepingComputer.com reported Thursday evening that a threat actor known as Sp1d3r is selling for $1 million what they claim is stolen Truist data containing information belonging to 65,000 employees, bank transactions with name and account number and other information. BleepingComputer also noted it could not independently verify those claims.

As of June 30, 2023, Truist had nearly $65 billion in customer deposits in Georgia and 214 branches, according to the most recent data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Truist said on Friday: “We have found no indication of fraud arising from this incident at this time, but out of an abundance of caution and to provide care, we’re making identity protection services available at no cost.”

“We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience these notices may have caused,” Truist said.