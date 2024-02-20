Truist sells remaining stake in insurance arm valued at $15.5B

The sale comes amid wider changes in the banking industry as companies prepare for potentially tougher capital rules, according to Reuters. Banks have reaped large gains from the Federal Reserve’s interest rates hikes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re now grappling with more tepid revenues as high interest rates limit loan growth.

Truist, the seventh-largest U.S. bank with more than $535 billion in assets, reported a net loss of more than $5 billion during the fourth quarter, compared to $1.7 billion in net income a year prior. The company plans to reinvest more than $10 billion from the insurance arm sale, which will help bolster the company’s core banking business.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement to sell (Truist Insurance Holdings) as it will further strengthen our balance sheet, afford us the ability to maintain our earnings profile and create significant ongoing flexibility to invest in our core banking franchise,” Truist Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers said in the release.

Last year, Truist agreed to sell 20% of its insurance business to a group let by Connecticut-based Stone Point. CD&R, which is based in New York, and Stone Point were joined by Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Co. and other co-investors in the sale. The release said Truist Insurance Holdings “will be well-positioned to grow” due to the financial backing of the new ownership group.

“Together with our capital partners, we will remain focused on growth and look forward to the opportunity to strengthen our relationships with our clients and business partners — more than ever before,” Truist Insurance Holdings Chairman and CEO John Howard said in the release.

The transaction is expected to be complete during this year’s second quarter.