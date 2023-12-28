Truist closing eight Georgia branches

“All clients were sent a letter in mid-December 2023 from Truist explaining the branch closure and where they can bank at the next nearest location,” he said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re also posting notices within branches that are closing and our teammates are trained and ready to assist clients with any needs or questions.”

The bank operates about 2,900 automated teller machines. And customers of the branches to be closed in Georgia have “on the average” access to another branch within three miles, Davis said.

However, clients increasingly use online access for their banking, so Truist used a number of factors, including “client behavior, branch traffic and transaction volume” to choose locations for closure, he said.

The bank, which has annual revenues of about $32 billion, plans to shut about 4% of its roughly 1,900 branches, he said.

Davis did not respond to questions about plans for the people who work in the soon-to-be shuttered branches, how many are in each location and whether they would be laid off or transferred.

Federal law requires a company to file notice with the state when it is closing a location, but only if it is laying off 50 or more employees. No such filing has thus far been made with Georgia officials. The company has about 7,000 employees in the state.

Bill Rogers, president and chief executive, told investors and analysts at a financial conference in early September that the company planned to make changes that would save roughly $750 million during the following 18 months. At the time, he said that about $300 million of the savings would come from cutting positions.

Truist was formed about four years ago in the merger of BB&T and Atlanta-based SunTrust. That merger resulted in the closure of many branches that had been located close to each other.