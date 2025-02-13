Credit: JasonThrasher Credit: JasonThrasher

The Bell features only eight guest rooms and a four-bedroom suite on its third floor. The hotel also features a rooftop terrace with city views, a “parlor-style” lobby with a bar and banquet seating, custom illustrations by Georgia-raised artist Alex Robitaille and an elevator inspired by the works of Andy Warhol.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to breathe new life into this property and celebrate its historic significance,” developer Brad Foster said in the release.

Foster, his wife — nonprofit executive Marie Brumley Foster — and their sons — Nicholas, Drayton and Ben — led the redevelopment, the family said.

“Our family envisioned restoring its architectural beauty while reintroducing its rich story to the community, creating a space where history and modern hospitality come together,” Brad Foster said in the release. “Transforming the Bell into a vibrant destination that reflects the spirit of downtown Athens has been an incredible journey, and we’re thrilled to see it shine once again.”

The Foster family bought the building in 2022 and hired Architectural Collaborative, an Athens architecture firm, to help restore the building. Stacey Kirby of Atlanta-based Seiber Design, and Claudia O. Stimmel of Simplicity a Southern Lifestyle, designed the interior, according to the release.

The guest rooms, suite and common areas were inspired by midcentury modern design, the release said.